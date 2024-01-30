Khichdi Scam: Sanjay Raut's Brother, Sandeep Appears Before ED In ₹6.37 Cr Fraud Case |

Mumbai: Sandeep Raut, the brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the alleged 'khichdi scam.' Sanjay Raut dropped his brother, Sandeep Raut, off at the ED office and then left.

Sandeep Raut's name surfaced in connection with the khichdi scam, alleging funds were received in his account linked to companies implicated in the Rs 6.37 crore Khichdi scam contract. The agency suspect that Sandeep Raut derived benefits from the purported scam.

Its alleged that Sahyadri Refreshment diverted a portion of the payment received from the BMC into the account of Sanjay Raut’s family members, including his brother Sandeep Raut .it was claimed that agents connected with politicians exerted influence to secure khichdi contracts from the BMC for their associates.

#WATCH | BMC Khichdi COVID scam case | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut arrives at the ED office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the matter. pic.twitter.com/CDeynfIiOZ — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Raut Refuses Involvement In Scam

Before entering the ED officials, Sandeep Raut stated, "I am not involved in any scam. All the allegations levelled against me are entirely false. During the pandemic, I helped those in need without documenting it, as immediate assistance was crucial. Nobody was receiving cheques at that time. Rajeev Salunkhe approached me seeking help. I had resources available, so I willingly extended my support. This was purely a humanitarian gesture on my part."

Regarding a transaction of five to six lakhs, Sandeep Raut mentioned, "I wasn't even taking that money. Still, Rajeev Salunkhe transferred funds to my account. It's not a suspicious transaction; Rajeev took my premises, transportation vehicles, used my belongings, and, in return, he transferred the money. To the recived money I paid the salary of the employees.

Sandeep Raut further stated, "My brother does not bow down; hence, this action is being taken. Still, we won't bow down. The ED has summoned me. I will go. I will answer the ED's questions. We are not afraid of this investigation."

The ED investigation is based on EOW case alleged irregularities in the execution of BMC's contract for supplying khichdi to migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.