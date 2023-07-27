Kharghar Drug Bust Case: Two Women Among 4 Nigerians Held With Drugs Worth ₹1.29 Crore

Representative pic/ Pixabay

The Kharghar police arrested four Nigerian nationals including two women and seized Methaqualone drugs worth ₹1.29 crores after it carried out a raid at a house in sector 12 in Kharghar on Tuesday night. Police had a tough time handling Nigerian nationals as they tried to flee but the police caught them.

During the raid, the police seized 772 grams of Methaqualone (MD) drugs. The Kharghar police received information on Tuesday evening that drugs were being sold from two flats in sector 12 in Kharghar by Nigerian nationals. Based on the information, the Kharghar police along with the Anti-Narcotic Cell, carried out a raid around 11.40 pm.

772 gms of MD seized in raid

During the raid, the police caught two Nigerian national women but the two men tried to escape. However, the police managed to keep their hold on them. When the police frisked them and carried out a search of the home, they seized 772 grams of Methaqualone (MD) drugs.

The arrested suspects were identified as Egbulen Benjamin Sundey, 42, Sibanda Jonathan Benin,35, Ikhanoba Emmakivella Katold, 22, and Favour Geroge, 23. The police seized drugs from their possession worth ₹1,29,50,000 crores in the international market.

A case was registered against them under sections 353, 332 and 34 of IPC and 8C, 21C, 22C and 29 of the NDPS Act.

