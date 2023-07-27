2 Tanzanian, 1 Nigerian Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹78 Lakh By Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell | FPJ

Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested two Tanzanian and one Nigerian national with 200 gm Methamphetamine, 100 gm Mephedrone and 60 gm Cocaine worth Rs 78 Lakh.

The Nigerian national resides in Nalasopara and was procuring drug from Nalasopara for selling it to peddlers in Mumbai City. The two Tanzanian nationals were arrested with 60 gm Cocaine from Owo residency hotel, Samual Street, Dongari.

Nigerian living in India without valid documents

During investigation, it has been revealed that, the Nigerian is living in India without valid documents which is covered under The Foreigners Act 1946. The accused came to India on medical visa in 2012 and is now doing garments business.

The ANC team has made 132 arrest in 2023, including 15 Foreign nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 28.11 Crore.

