'Kharge Should Be Expelled From The Party': Eknath Shinde Slams Congress Chief For Remarks About PM Modi | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday demanded the expulsion of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from the party over his controversial remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shinde's comments came after senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan reportedly expressed disagreement with Kharge's remarks, saying that the Congress president should not have made such statements against the Prime Minister.

Shinde Demands Kharge's Expulsion

Speaking to reporters, Shinde referred to Chavan's criticism and questioned why the Congress had not taken action against its national president.

“Prithviraj Chavan is a very sensible leader. He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. That is why he has said that Kharge’s statement was wrong. So, Kharge should be expelled from the party. If what he said was wrong, then expel him from the party,” Shinde said.

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The deputy chief minister accused Kharge of making inappropriate allegations against Prime Minister Modi.

“He makes such disgraceful allegations against the Prime Minister. He makes allegations of such a low level and should be ashamed of himself! The Prime Minister is taking the country forward and helping the poor. This is causing them distress. They are restless for power, just as a fish struggles without water,” he added.

Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi

Shinde also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making statements against the Prime Minister both in India and during his foreign visits.

“He also defamed him within the country. These people are working to create anarchy and unrest in the country. They want to create instability and break the country apart. They want India to become like Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka,” Shinde alleged.

What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say?

A controversy had erupted on Sunday, October 25, when Kharge was addressing a programme in Patna.

During his speech, Kharge criticised alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and warned that those responsible would face imprisonment if the Congress came to power.

Amid his speech, a person in the audience reportedly interrupted him, saying that Prime Minister Modi would not leave office.

Responding to the interruption, Kharge remarked, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi's father will go).

Since then, the statement has triggered criticism from the BJP and its allies, who accused Kharge of making disrespectful remarks about the prime minister.

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