Bhopal BJP Workers Gherao Congress Office Over Kharge's Remark On PM Modi's Father, Police Use Water Cannon; Congress Leader Injured | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers and leaders on Monday gheraoed the Congress office while registering a strong protest against All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge's disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father at an event in Patna.

Tension escalated when BJP and Congress workers came face to face, prompting police to use a water cannon to disperse them. The force of the water jet threw Kisan Congress Neemuch district president Balkishan Dhakad off balance, causing him to collide with a police vehicle.

He sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital for treatment. Several others also suffered injuries due to the water cannon.

Protesting BJP workers were led by BJP national vice-president Lal Singh Arya and BJP MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani. Police had barricaded the road leading towards the Congress office.

When BJP workers and leaders reached near Red Cross Hospital Square, the situation became tense as they were confronted by some Congress workers. Seeing this, cops resorted to using the water cannon, and it was during this that Dhakad was injured.

During the protest, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other BJP leaders scaled the barricades to head towards the Congress office.

The situation remained chaotic around the Congress office for more than an hour during the protest. BJP workers carrying party flags in their hands were raising slogans against Kharge and Congress.

In response to a comment at a Patna event on Sunday, Kharge reportedly said, Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Modi s father will also go) , triggering a sharp reaction from senior BJP leaders, who accused Congress of resorting to personal attacks against the Prime Minister and his family.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused Kharge of insulting the Prime Minister's late father and announced nationwide protests on Monday.

Kharge's remark reflects Congress's bankruptcy: Arya

BJP leader Lal Singh Arya said Kharge's objectionable statement reflected the bankruptcy of the Congress party and that such a remark by a senior Congress leader was unfortunate.

"Congress needs to understand the difference between political protest and personal insult. Congress should introspect over the unruly behaviour of its leaders," Arya said.