Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: FDA Seizes Food Products Worth ₹8.14 Lakh From Siya Goyal's Father's Pune Shop Over Alleged Violations | Video | File photo & X / ANI

Mumbai, July 16: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, to suspend operations after an inspection allegedly found violations of food safety norms.

FDA Action Follows Inspection

The action was taken on Tuesday as part of the FDA's statewide "Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra" enforcement drive. The shop, M/s BG Goyal and Company, located in Pune's Market Yard area, was served a notice directing it to halt business activities until further orders. According to the FDA, the inspection revealed non-compliance with mandatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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During the inspection, FDA officials collected four food samples—including turmeric powder sold under the Sant and Sadhu brands, sesame seeds, and soybean chunks—for laboratory analysis. The department also seized 4,172 kg of food products worth approximately Rs 8.14 lakh over suspected labelling violations and possible adulteration.

The FDA said the establishment had also failed to update mandatory details in its food licence, leading to the suspension of operations until the deficiencies are rectified and regulatory requirements are fulfilled.

Owner Responds To Action

Speaking to reporters, Praveen Goyal, Siya Goyal's father, confirmed that the shop had been shut following the FDA action and that officials had collected four samples for testing.

"I have applied for the necessary licence, which I expect to receive within a week," he said, adding that he was cooperating with the authorities.

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Murder Case Under Investigation

Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of murdering her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal (25), by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district during a trek on June 18. The case is currently under investigation.

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