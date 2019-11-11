Kerala lady, paramour booked for suicide attempt in Panvel

Mumbai : A day after a woman and her paramour attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, killing her two-year-old daughter, Panvel police have booked the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, attempted suicide and common intention.

The booked duo, identified as Liji Kurien, 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir, 35, are both residents of Kerala and are recuperating in the state-run Sir JJ Hospital.

A manager of Sameer Lodging and Boarding in Panvel called the police around 1.30 pm on Saturday and informed about a couple staying in the hotel but not responding to doorbells.

A police team reached the hotel and in their presence, the room’s door was opened with a duplicate key. Kurien and Kadir were found lying on the bed. Police rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the child dead on arrival and admitted the duo who were unconscious then. They were later shifted to JJ Hospital.

Police searched the room and found their identity cards, identifying them as residents of Kerala. While contacting the Shantanpara police station in Idukki district, it was revealed that the duo along with Kadir’s brother had allegedly killed the woman’s husband Rijosh on October 31 and then escaped to Mumbai. Kerala police was already in Mumbai searching for them.

On Sunday, Rijosh’s brother, Jijosh visited Panvel city police station and registered a complaint against the couple for killing his brother and them attempting suicide, eventually killing his two-year-old niece.

Meanwhile, police have seized pesticides from the hotel room that the duo are suspected of consuming. Kurien and Kadir are recuperating in the Sir JJ Hospital and are not in a condition to record a statement, said a police source.