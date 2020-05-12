Coronavirus in Mumbai: KEM gets ICMR permission to conduct clinical trials for plasma therapy

Mumbai: The King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy. It is the first civic hospital to be allowed to do so.

Health officials said this therapy will help them save lives and will be effective for critical patients. Convalescent plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from cured Covid-19 patients and injecting them in the blood of sick patients.

A donor supplies 300-500 ml of plasma and the transfusion process takes between 60-90 minutes. KEM Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said, last week they had filed an application to start clinical trials, as the majority of the critical patients are admitted at KEM Hospital.

“The ICMR gave us the go-ahead to start clinical trials of plasma therapy on May 9,” he confirmed. Earlier, the BYL Nair Hospital had also filed a similar application but it does not meet the criteria set forth by the ICMR.