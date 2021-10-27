KDMC vaccinate 550 college students

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has organised special vaccination camps at eight different colleges of the city. Close to 550 students over 18 years were vaccinated on Monday under Mission Yuva Swastha.

The colleges include B.K. Birla College, K.V. Pendharkar College, Pragati College, Model College, L.D. Sonawane College, Kamladevi College, Keraleeya Samajam Model College and Smt. V.H.D Central Institute of Home Science.

Out of the 550 students vaccinated, 257 took their first dose, while 293 took their second dose. The vaccination drive for students will go on till November 2, which will see students from 30 different colleges.

Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, Municipal commissioner, KDMC, appealed to the college students to benefit from the particular vaccination drive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:35 AM IST