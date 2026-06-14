KDMC Intensifies Efforts to Revive Waldhuni River; Mayor, Commissioner Inspect Site |

Kalyan: In a significant step towards restoring the long-neglected Waldhuni River, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has accelerated its river rejuvenation plans following persistent demands from local residents and social organisations.

On Saturday, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel and Mayor Harshali Choudhari, accompanied by corporators and senior civic officials, conducted a detailed inspection of the Waldhuni River stretch to assess the challenges hindering its revival.

During the visit, the civic team reviewed the river's present condition, identified major sources of pollution, examined sewage discharge points and took stock of encroachments along the riverbanks. Officials were briefed on environmental concerns and the growing demand from citizens for immediate intervention to restore the river's ecological health.

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Mayor Harshali Choudhari directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan focusing on river cleaning, prevention of untreated sewage inflow, removal of encroachments and development of riverfront infrastructure. Discussions were also held on implementing phased measures aimed at ensuring that the river remains both clean and free-flowing in the long term.

According to civic officials, the proposed rejuvenation exercise will include coordinated efforts from multiple departments, with emphasis on environmental sustainability and improving the overall urban landscape surrounding the river corridor.

SATIS Project and Traffic Woes Reviewed

Following the river inspection, the Mayor and Commissioner visited the SATIS (Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme) Project near Kalyan Railway Station, where they reviewed ongoing issues related to traffic congestion, pedestrian movement and unauthorised hawkers.

The inspection focused on daily traffic bottlenecks that continue to inconvenience thousands of commuters using one of the region's busiest railway stations. Officials assessed key choke points and discussed measures to streamline vehicular movement and enhance pedestrian safety.

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The civic administration also examined the impact of illegal encroachments and hawker-related obstructions in and around the station precinct. Senior officials were instructed to take immediate corrective measures to ease congestion and improve accessibility for commuters.

Speaking during the inspection, officials emphasised the need for coordinated planning to address both environmental and urban infrastructure challenges. The administration maintained that decisive action on the Waldhuni River rejuvenation initiative and improvements under the SATIS Project would be undertaken in the coming months.

The twin inspections underscore KDMC's renewed focus on sustainable urban development, environmental conservation and improving public infrastructure, as civic authorities seek to address long-standing concerns raised by residents across Kalyan and adjoining areas.



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