KDMC Headquarters Turns Into Garbage Dump, Sparks Public Outrage |

Kalyan: In an embarrassing reflection of civic mismanagement, heaps of garbage have accumulated within the premises of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) headquarters, raising serious concerns over sanitation, public health, and administrative accountability.

The waste has reportedly remained unattended near the main entrance gate facing Subhash Maidan, causing inconvenience to thousands of citizens visiting the civic headquarters daily. The foul smell emanating from the garbage and the unhygienic conditions have triggered fears of disease outbreaks, while residents and visitors have questioned the municipal administration’s commitment to maintaining basic cleanliness standards.

The issue has also sparked political criticism. Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Sachin Basre, who visited the headquarters, expressed strong displeasure over the prevailing conditions and described the situation as a classic case of “darkness beneath the lamp.”

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“When the KDMC administration is unable to ensure cleanliness within its own headquarters, one wonders how effectively it can manage waste collection and sanitation across the city,” Basre remarked.

He further alleged that the situation was the result of negligence on the part of both civic officials and the garbage collection contractor. According to him, residents of Kalyan and Dombivli continue to bear the consequences of administrative inefficiency and poor monitoring of civic contracts.

The sight of garbage piling up at the very seat of municipal governance has also drawn criticism from citizens, many of whom termed the situation unacceptable. Residents pointed out that if the headquarters itself remains neglected, it sends a worrying message about the overall state of civic services in the twin cities.

Responding to the criticism, Ramdas Kokare, Deputy Commissioner of KDMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, acknowledged the issue and held the contractor responsible for the lapse. He stated that disciplinary and penal action would be initiated against the agency concerned for failing to carry out waste collection duties as mandated.

Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate clearance of the accumulated garbage and strict action against those responsible. They have urged the municipal administration to ensure that such lapses do not recur, particularly at a location that serves as the administrative nerve centre of the city.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding accountability in civic services and the need for stricter oversight of contractors entrusted with maintaining public sanitation infrastructure.

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