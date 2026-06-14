Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Urges Railway Minister To Introduce AC Local Trains Between Dahanu Road, Virar & Borivali, Replace MEMU Services |

Mumbai: In a major push for improved suburban rail connectivity in Mumbai’s western corridor, Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce AC local train services between Dahanu Road, Virar and Borivali, replacing the existing MEMU trains operating on the route. The demand was raised during his meeting with the Railway Minister, along with several proposals aimed at improving commuter facilities on Western Railway.

MEMU Shortcoming

Upadhyay said the current MEMU services running between Dahanu Road and Virar are outdated and inconvenient for daily passengers. According to him, the trains suffer from poor cleanliness, inadequate lighting and ventilation, making travel uncomfortable, particularly during peak hours. He requested the Railways to introduce modern suburban trains with a mix of AC and non-AC coaches on the corridor, similar to Mumbai’s newer local train services. He argued that commuters from the rapidly growing Palghar and Vasai-Virar belt would benefit significantly from upgraded suburban services.

The MLA also sought an increase in AC local services between Borivali and Churchgate, citing growing demand from daily commuters. Western Railway currently operates 145 AC local services on weekdays and 118 services on weekends across its suburban network. While AC services presently run between Virar and Churchgate, Upadhyay said extending modern AC connectivity towards Dahanu Road would provide greater comfort and improve travel quality for long-distance suburban passengers. He also urged the Railways to introduce additional local services between Borivali and Churchgate to ease crowding.

More AC Services

Apart from train services, Upadhyay requested the Railway Minister to expedite the redevelopment of Borivali station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He noted that Borivali is among Mumbai’s busiest railway stations, handling nearly 4.5 lakh passengers daily, and said the approved redevelopment project should be taken up at the earliest.

The MLA further proposed new suburban links connecting Borivali with Belapur and Kalyan to improve connectivity for students, traders and office-goers travelling between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the extended suburbs. He urged the Railway Ministry to take a positive decision on the proposals, saying better infrastructure and modern train services are essential for the millions who rely on Western Railway every day.

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