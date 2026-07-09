KDMC Gynaecologist Resigns After Alleged Assault By Shiv Sena Corporator; Hospital Staff Strike Continues

Shiv Sena corporator assaults KDMC hospital staff |

Mumbai: Gynaecologist Dr Shrushti Baviskar, who was working at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, resigned on Thursday after her colleague stepped down, citing fear following an alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff.

The resignation comes after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulted hospital staff and doctors and hurled abuse at them during an altercation at the civic hospital.

Assault follows treatment dispute

The incident followed the admission of 33-year-old pregnant woman Priyanka Ugmale, a resident of Kopar Road, to the hospital. Doctors found that two loops of the umbilical cord were wrapped around the foetus and decided to perform a Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS).

According to the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sadiya Pinjari, the medical team anticipated that the newborn might require admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, since the hospital's NICU was already full, doctors began making alternative arrangements for the baby.

According to Pinjari, the hospital advised the patient's family to shift her to another hospital for better care. However, the family allegedly refused and instead tried to exert political pressure on the hospital staff by contacting Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

Mhatre, accompanied by several others, allegedly entered the hospital and confronted the medical staff. During the altercation, the corporator and the patient's relatives allegedly assaulted a nurse, a doctor and a gynaecologist.

Doctors demand security

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with several political leaders condemning the alleged assault, including NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who visited the hospital and met the doctors. Speaking to the media, he said, "Ramesh Mhatre has committed a non-bailable offence, and his corporatorship should be cancelled."

Hospital staff have since launched a strike, demanding justice and enhanced security. Due to the strike, routine operations at the hospital remain suspended.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Sadiya Pinjari said surgeries and other medical services would resume only after 24/7 security is provided to doctors and hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Mhatre and three others have been arrested in connection with the case. The other accused have been identified as Akshay Karande, Ramesh Pawar and Shailesh Nikam. All four were arrested on Wednesday.

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