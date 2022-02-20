KCR and Uddhav Thackeray meeting: Aaditya Thackeray hints at new political equations at national level

Hours after the meeting between the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Yuva Sena Chief and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray hinted at new political equations at the national level. Although Aaditya did not divulge further details, he has dropped sufficient hints that Shiv Sena will play a crucial role in the emerging political scenario targeting BJP in the run up to the next general elections.

After the maiden meeting, both Rao and Thackeray said there is a need for a ‘’Parivartan’’ (change) to protect democracy and country. They also lashed out at the BJP led government for playing vendetta politics. Rao said the BJP led government has been misusing central probe agencies against opponents and it does not stop then will repent in future. On his part, Thackeray said vendetta politics is not Shiv Sena’s Hindutva.

Both agreed to take today’s meeting forward with the involvement of regional and national parties to unitedly take on BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:45 PM IST