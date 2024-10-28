KBC Lottery Scam: CBI Launches Manhunt For Fraudsters Who Duped Tamil Nadu Resident Using PMO Ruse

Following a communication from the Prime Minister's Officer (PMO), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation in a fraud wherein Tamil Nadu native was duped of lakhs using the name of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)' contest along with the PM's image and a fake CBI ID card.

According to the officials, a written complaint from a resident of Erode district, Tamil Nadu, was received via the PMO, alleging that he was deceived by two companies – KBC Mumbai and KBC Kolkata. The scammers slyly misused the KBC's name to convince him that he had won the lottery, said the officials.

Initially, he was told that he had won Rs25 lakh from KBC Mumbai, later this claim was inflated to Rs15.6 crore. In brazen audacity, the fraudsters subsequently told him that he had won another prize of Rs75 lakh from KBC Kolkata, said the officials, adding that this claim was later inflated to Rs2.75 crore.

“The companies demanded multiple tax payments totalling up to Rs2.91 lakh, which the complainant paid in installments between 2022 and 2023 in order to get the 'prize money'. The fraudsters used a fake ID card bearing the name of one Nandini Sharma, who was shown as a special CBI officer,” said an official privy to the investigation. The scammers also used the PM's image on the documents to induce the complainant to transfer money, the official added.

'CBI officer' Sharma then promised the man to get his prize money, while asking him to pay money for a 'CBI security check'. The fraudsters also shared a photo of an SUV with him, claiming it was part of the lottery and collected a 'traffic police tax', said the officials. He finally realised the fraud when he didn't get the money, prompting him to complain to the PMO.

A case was registered on Friday by the CBI for criminal conspiracy, impersonating a public servant), cheating, among other charges.