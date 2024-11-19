 Karad North, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP)'s Shamrao Pandurang Patil To Contest For His 2nd Term
Azhar Khan
Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
Karad North, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are coming soon, and everyone is focused on the big contest. The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will face the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Karad North, a key constituency in Satara District, is drawing a lot of attention.

Karad North is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 259 and is located in Satara District. This general category seat is currently represented by Balasaheb Urf Shamrao Pandurang Patil from the NCP.

article-image

Key Candidates

There are a total of 15 candidates in fray for the Karad North assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade from the BJP who is being backed by the MahaYuti and Patil Balasaheb Urf Shamrao Pandurang from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Ansarali Mahamud Patel.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Balasaheb Urf Shamrao Pandurang Patil managed to get 100509 votes and defeated Independent candidate Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade. Ghorpade managed to get 51294 votes in the elections.

Karad North Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Karad North is one of the eight assemblies in the Satara district. These assemblies are - 255 - Phaltan (SC), 256 - Wai, 257 - Koregaon, 258 - Man, 259 - Karad North, 260 - Karad South, 261 - Patan, 262 - Satara.

article-image

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

article-image

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Karad North assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.

