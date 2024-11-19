Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Akot Seat: BJP Repeats Its Winning Candidate From 2019, Prakash Gunwant Bharsakle Against MVA's Gangane Mahesh Sudhakarrao

The fight in Akot is between sitting BJP MLA Prakash Gunwant Bharsakale and Congress's Gangane Mahesh Sudhakarrao | FPJ

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set to take place on November 20 and the counting of votes will be held on November 23. The Maharashtra assembly has a total of 288 constituencies and the Akot assembly seat is part of the Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

The 2011 Census placed the estimated population of Akot at 92,637. Akot's average literacy rate is 70.8%.

2019 Assembly Results In Akot

In 2019, Prakash Gunwantrao Bharsakale of the BJP won from the seat. Santosh Vasant Rahate of the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) was the runner up from the seat. Independent candidate Anil Manikrao Gawande was at the third spot and Congress's Bodkhe Sanjay Ramdas was at the 4th position.

Candidates and votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections.

Candidates In The Fray For The 2024 Assembly Elections

This time, the BJP has repeated its candidate Prakash Gunwant Bharsakle from the seat and he is the Mahayuti candidate from the seat. Gangane Mahesh Sudhakarrao is the Congress candidate from the seat, making him the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) from Akot.

Captain Sunil Dobale is the MNS candidate from the seat and Sujata Vidyasagar Wankhade of the BSP is also contesting from the seat.