Kangana moves SC seeking transfer of 3 criminal cases against her and sister Rangoli from Mumbai to Shimla

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of three criminal cases against them in Mumbai courts to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

In the petition filed through Advocate Neeraj Shekhar, the actress stated that she faced "a threat unto life if the trials proceed in Mumbai, because of personal vendetta of Shiv Sena leaders."

This comes after a Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

In his complaint filed in November last year, the lyricist had stated that Kangana had made comments in an interview to Republic TV on 20 July, 2020 wherein she had called him part of a certain “gang” in context of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Akhtar had further stated about the social media trolling he faced as a result of her allegations.

His complaint said that his name has been needlessly dragged into an unconnected sensitive matter. The incident described by Kangana in the interview never took place, he said and added that she has chosen to defame him to amplify her public presence.

Besides that, the actress sought transfer of a sedition case against her and sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities in October last year.

Advocate and complainant Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said that he requested the court to issue summons to the accused directly as the police had failed to file the inquiry report despite the court’s last chance.

In his complaint, advocate Deshmukh had cited a tweet of Chandel against a particular sect of a community which he claimed had caused outrage and hate among different communities, following which Twitter had suspended Chandel’s Twitter handle. Thereafter, Kangana had come in support of her sister and posted a video on social media, which too name-called the sect.

Khan had stated that the duo were misusing their position and influence to promote hatred between religions for personal gains and cheap publicity. The lawyer said that he had filed a complaint at Amboli police station after both the tweet and the video, but no action was taken and hence he had approached the court.

Another case filed against the siblings is for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.

A complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer referred to Ranaut's and her sister's tweets and other statements for defaming Bollywood by calling it a "hub of nepotism", "favouritism", etc.

She also tweeted "very objectionable" comments, which not only hurt his religious sentiments, but also the feelings of many artists and she was trying to divide artists on communal lines, the complainant had alleged.