Mumbai magistrate calls for progress report from police on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel’s communal posts

A magistrate in Mumbai has called for the progress report of the police on a private complaint filed by a lawyer, in July last year, on their social media posts, which allegedly promoted communal tensions.
In October last year, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri had called for a probe report. While calling for the inquiry report, the magistrate had said, “Allegations are based on comments of the accused on social media platforms. Evidence against the accused seems to be of electronic nature. Therefore, inquiry at hands of police is necessary to proceed against proposed accused. Such inquiry will help to decide the roles of the accused.”
Thereafter, on December 5, last year and January 5, 2021, police had sought extension of time to file the report. On January 5, the magistrate had said that a last chance was being given to file the report.
On Friday, however, when the report was to be filed, the police once again asked for time to file it.
Advocate and complainant Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said that he requested the court to issue summons to the accused directly as the police had failed to file the inquiry report despite the court’s last chance.
In his complaint, advocate Deshmukh had cited a tweet of Chandel against a particular sect of a community which he claimed had caused outrage and hate among different communities, following which Twitter had suspended Chandel’s Twitter handle. Thereafter, Kangana had come in support of her sister and posted a video on social media, which too name-called the sect.
Khan had stated that the duo were misusing their position and influence to promote hatred between religions for personal gains and cheap publicity. The lawyer said that he had filed a complaint at Amboli police station after both the tweet and the video, but no action was taken and hence he had approached the court.