Mumbai magistrate calls for progress report from police on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel’s communal posts

A magistrate in Mumbai has called for the progress report of the police on a private complaint filed by a lawyer, in July last year, on their social media posts, which allegedly promoted communal tensions.



In October last year, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri had called for a probe report. While calling for the inquiry report, the magistrate had said, “Allegations are based on comments of the accused on social media platforms. Evidence against the accused seems to be of electronic nature. Therefore, inquiry at hands of police is necessary to proceed against proposed accused. Such inquiry will help to decide the roles of the accused.”



Thereafter, on December 5, last year and January 5, 2021, police had sought extension of time to file the report. On January 5, the magistrate had said that a last chance was being given to file the report.