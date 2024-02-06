Kandivali Minor Rape Case: School Principal, 2 Teachers Booked After Massive Outrage; Accused Watchman Arrested |

Mumbai: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old peon-cum-watchman of a preschool in Ashok Nagar, Kandivli east, on February 2. The accused is said to have led the child to the school washroom, luring her with a chocolate, and raping her.

According to police, the child's mother said in her complaint that her daughter, studying at a school in Ashok Nagar, had gone to school with her father as usual. But last Friday, when she returned home, she complained of pain in her private parts. When the mother asked the child what had happened, the incident of sexual assault came to light. The mother then filed a case at Samta Nagar police station and on the following day, the police arrested the peon.

As a result of the watchman's assault, the child suffered an infection and injuries to her private parts, according to the doctor who examined and confirmed the assault. The child was in pain and identified the assaulter. Subsequently, the police arrested him. The girl was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli west.

According to a source, the watchman had threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. However, her frightened screams brought a teacher to the scene, who reached the spot and allegedly locked up the watchman.

Social Worker Alleges Coverup By School Authorities

According to a social worker, Harishchandra Yadav, "The school administration attempted to cover up the incident. After the incident, the female principal gave the child a painkiller and the other two female teachers let her sleep for 2-3 hours. When her parents arrived at the school in distress, the school administration had already called an advocate and intimidated the parents, asking them not to involve others in the matter. The incident has been brought to the attention of the chief minister of Maharashtra, resulting in prompt action, as the CM contacted the commissioner of Mumbai Police and ordered an FIR."

Victim's Father Demands Strict Action

The child’s father said, My four-year-old daughter has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital. She attends preschool in Ashok Nagar, Kandivli west. On Friday, my daughter was sexually harassed by the school peon. She is traumatised and speaks of a dusky man who misbehaved with her. We reported the incident to the police and they arrested him. "But the school administration is not ready to take the responsibility. No one from the school contacted us nor are the school authorities standing by us. On Saturday, when we went to the school, the school administration called the police and a lawyer and threw us out. They said the matter was not their responsibility and they have suspended the peon, saying that it was now a matter between us and the accused. We are demanding that the school be shut down."

The case was brought to the attention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. On Monday morning, parents and local citizens gathered at the school, demanding that a case be filed against the trustee, principal, and two female teachers.

According to the Samta Nagar police, they have filed a case against the principal and two female teachers, under section 21(public servant) of the Indian Penal Code Act.