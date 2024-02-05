Mumbai News: School Watchman Rapes 4-Yr-Old Student In Kandivali; Arrested |

Mumbai: The Samta police have arrested a watchman who worked with a school for the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl at her school in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. The incident occurred on Friday, her mother filed a case under the POCSO Act at Samta Nagar police station and promptly the police arrested him on Saturday.

Watchman Allegedly Lured Her With A Chocolate

The watchman was accused of taking the girl to the washroom on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and then raping her there. According to the police, the mother of the victim girl has stated in her complaint that the 4-year-old girl, studying in a School in Kandivali Ashok Nagar, had gone to school with her father as usual, but on February 2, Friday, when she returned home, she started having pain in her private parts. When the mother interrogated the girl in confidence, the incident of rape came to light.

Medical Examination Confirmed Assault

The watchman misbehaved with the child which led to infection and injuries to her private area. The doctor examined & confirmed the assault. The child was in pain and identified the assaulter. Subsequently, the police arrested the watchman.