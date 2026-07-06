Kalyan's Heavy Rain Exposes KDMC's Desilting Claims; Mahesh Gaikwad Enters Drain To Clear Blockage | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) claims of completing pre-monsoon desilting came under sharp scrutiny after the season's first spell of heavy rain triggered widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city. Choked drains, flooded roads and water entering low-lying residential areas exposed glaring lapses in civic preparedness, prompting fresh questions over the effectiveness of the civic body's annual desilting exercise despite spending crores of rupees.

In a development that quickly drew public attention, former corporator and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Kalyan East contact chief Mahesh Gaikwad personally entered a clogged drain along with his supporters to remove accumulated silt and garbage, allowing stagnant rainwater to flow out. The unusual sight has intensified the debate over the quality of KDMC's pre-monsoon works and civic accountability.

According to local residents, the municipal administration had repeatedly claimed that drain desilting had been completed before the onset of the monsoon. However, the first major downpour exposed a different reality, with several drains overflowing due to blockages. Waterlogging disrupted traffic, while floodwater entered homes in low-lying pockets, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters alike.

With civic workers reportedly absent at several affected locations, Gaikwad reached one of the waterlogged areas with party workers and manually participated in clearing the drain. After the accumulated sludge and debris were removed, the trapped rainwater gradually receded.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaikwad said the immediate priority was to ensure that citizens did not continue to suffer because of blocked stormwater drains. He said his team stepped in to restore the flow of rainwater after receiving complaints from residents.

The incident has also triggered criticism from local residents, who questioned why an elected public representative had to personally undertake work that falls within the civic administration's responsibilities. They pointed out that KDMC, where the ruling alliance includes Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP, allocates substantial funds every year for pre-monsoon desilting and drain maintenance.

Residents alleged that despite the expenditure of crores of rupees, the city's drainage infrastructure failed to cope with the very first spell of heavy rain. They demanded greater transparency in the execution of desilting contracts and called for an independent review of the pre-monsoon works carried out this year.

The episode has once again brought the spotlight on the recurring issue of urban flooding in Kalyan-Dombivli, where residents routinely face waterlogging during the monsoon despite annual assurances from the civic administration. Citizens have urged KDMC to conduct comprehensive and time-bound drain cleaning before every monsoon season and ensure strict monitoring of contractors to prevent a repeat of such situations.

With the monsoon only beginning, the incident has raised serious concerns over the city's preparedness for heavier rainfall in the weeks ahead.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/