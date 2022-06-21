Kalyan suicide case: Kolsewadi police add extra charges against accused

Thane: It seems that the Kalyan suicide case of an 18-year-old-girl in Kolsewadi is taking many twists in the investigation. On Sunday, the concerned residents took out a rally at the police station to seek justice for the girl and demanded that strict actions should be taken against all the accused. They also demanded death penalty. The Kolsewadi police after demands from various quarters regarding strict action added additional sections of IPC 305 and 376 on Monday and now they are planning to recreate the scene to establish if the girl died by suicide or she was pushed from the building.

Earlier the girl's maternal uncle Ajay Pandey alleged that his niece did not commit suicide because she was having a very positive attitude towards life and the next day of the incident she was about to go for a job interview so that she can earn money for her future studies. Pandey also alleged that she did not die due to suicide but she was pushed by the accused girl and someone spotted one of the accused run from the same building. Ajay Pandey's allegation is that instead of eight accused some more people are involved in the harassment and police should probe it.

As of now, police have made no headway in the investigation of murder and involvement of more people.

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent, Bashir Shaikh, a senior police inspector of Kolsewadi police station said, "The post-mortem report mentioned a fall from height as a cause of death. But as parents and relatives are demanding that murder angle should also be probed and to find out whether the girl was pushed we need to recreate the entire scene with the help of experts. Very soon in the coming days we will recreate the scene with the help from forensic team and after their report we will be able to decide whether it was murder or suicide."

Shaikh further added, "Apart from earlier Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner if it were done by him alone), 306 ( Abetment of suicide- If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also liable to fine) 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and also POCSO Act now we have added more sections that is IPC 305 (Abetment of suicide of child or insane person.—If any person under eighteen years of age, any insane person, any delir­ious person, any idiot, or any person in a state of intoxication, commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with death or 1[imprisonment for life], or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, and shall also be liable to fine) and IPC 376 (Gangrape) and IT sections at present. We will now be investigating the matter on a priority basis and will try to get maximum punishments for the accused. On Monday we presented all the accused in Kalyan Court which sent all the accused to police custody for four more days."

Earlier on Monday Asha Rasal, a social activist associated with Shiv-Sena Kalyan East Unit and his husband who is also a social worker were allegedly beaten by some unknown persons who claimed to be the supporters of BJP former MLA from Kalyan Narendra Pawar. The unknown person first beat both husband and wife outside the restaurant in Kalyan where they went for dinner. Asha Rasal along with her husband ran on auto-rickshaw but the goons chased them on the bike and again beat them after dragging out from the auto. Asha has registered a complaint against unknown persons at Khadakpada Police station in Kalyan (East). Asha Rasal and her husband voiced their support for the victim girl on Facebook and they also demanded strict action against the accused in which one of the accused is the son of one of the well-known developers from Kalyan. The goons threatened both husband and wife not to write any post on Facebook or there will be the same reaction in future too. Khadakpada police registered the case against the goons and later transferred it to Padgha police station.

Narendra Pawar, former MLA of BJP from Kalyan said, " I am not at all involved in any way in the fight which took place at the restaurant. I don't know why the goons who were involved in the fight took my name. All those who beat Asha Rasal and her husband should be punished."