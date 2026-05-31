Kalyan Shocker! Father Allegedly Stabs Daughter To Death Over Her Inter-Caste Marriage; Arrested

Kalyan: A shocking incident has come to light from Thane's Kalyan, where a father allegedly killed his daughter with a sharp weapon over her inter-caste marriage. The incident occurred in Parekarwadi, and currently, in the case, the father has been arrested.

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According to a report by IANS, the accused, identified as Vinod Vasaikar, killed his daughter Gayatri with a sharp weapon after she had returned to her parental home. Visuals showed the accused with his hands cuffed and a black cloth covering his face as he was escorted by police officials. The report added that he was arrested after a three-day manhunt.

Here's What Happened

According to a report by Lokmat, in November 2025, Gayatri married a man from another caste despite rejection from her family. Prior to that, she had also rejected two marriage proposals brought by her family.

Just a few days back, Gayatri returned to her parental home for some personal work. The report stated that family members reportedly interacted normally with her, and they even watched a movie together. However, one afternoon, when Gayatri and her father were alone at home, an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Vinod allegedly attacked his daughter multiple times with a sharp weapon.

The report by Lokmat stated that Gayatri sustained severe injuries to her forehead and other parts of her body and died on the spot.

The crime came to light when Gayatri's mother returned home from her work. Shocked by the incident, she informed her son and alerted the police, while the father had reportedly fled the scene. A case was filed in the incident, and an intensive scrutiny of the CCCTV footage was conducted. Not just this, a team of police was formed to track the accused. After three days of hunt, the accused was caught. During an interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and told police that he could not accept his daughter's inter-caste marriage.

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