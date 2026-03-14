Kalyan Horror: Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspected Infidelity, Confesses In Nashik

In a shocking incident from Kalyan, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a heated argument and later travelled to Nashik where he confessed to the crime at a police station. The confession initially surprised the police, who verified the claim with their counterparts in Kalyan before confirming the murder. |

Kalyan: In a disturbing case reported from the Umbarde area of Kalyan, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangulation and later went to Nashik to confess the crime before the police.

Body Discovered at Umbarde Home

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Vishal Bhutkar, walked into the Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik and informed the officers that he had murdered his wife. Initially, the police found his claim hard to believe. However, to verify the information, the Nashik police immediately contacted the Khadakpada Police in Kalyan.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from Khadakpada Police rushed to the address provided by the accused in Umbarde. Upon entering the house, the police discovered the body of Vishal’s wife, Archana Bhutkar, confirming the murder.

Months of Marital Discord Over Character Suspicion Turn Fatal

Following the confirmation, Nashik police took Vishal into custody and informed the Kalyan police. The Khadakpada Police later took the accused into custody and began further interrogation in connection with the case.

Police said the couple had been facing marital disputes for several months. Vishal reportedly suspected Archana’s character, which frequently led to arguments between the two.

On the day of the incident, Vishal allegedly went to the house in Umbarde where Archana was living. An argument broke out between them once again, during which Vishal allegedly strangled her to death in a fit of rage.

Accused Fled to Nashik

After committing the crime, the accused fled from Kalyan and travelled to Nashik, where he went to his brother’s residence and confessed the entire incident. His brother then took him to the Sarkarwada Police Station, where he informed the police about the murder.

The couple has two children. One child was living with Vishal, while the other was staying with Archana’s mother. Khadakpada Police are currently interrogating the accused and further investigation into the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/