Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

Battle In Kalyan Rural

Kalyan Rural (144) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. It was formed after the delimitation in 2008. It is part of the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies namely, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra-Kalwa. The constituency has been dominated by Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who has the only sitting MLA elected in the 2019 assembly elections. MNS has a good hold in the overall Kalyan region and has fielded candidates from neighbouring assembly constituencies too.

Raj Thackeray has renominated the party’s star MLA Raju Patil from Kalyan Rural. However, the Mahayuti and MVA candidates are giving a tough fight to Patil. Mahayuti has fielded Shiv Sena’s Rajesh More and MVA has fielded Shiv Sena UBT’s Subhash Bhoir.

Past Poll Statistics

In its first assembly elections in Kalyan Rural in 2009, MNS’ Ramesh Patil was elected. In 2014, undivided Shiv Sena’s Subhash Bhoir defeated MNS’ Patil with a margin of 44,212 votes. In 2019, MNS regained and Raju Patil defeated undivided Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Mhatre with a margin of 7,154 votes.

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Kalyan Rural assembly constituency is part of the Kayan Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed after delimitation in 2008. Shiv Sena’s Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of CM Eknath Shinde is the three-term MP from Kalyan. He was re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Sena UBT’s Vaishali Darekar-Rane. From Kalyan Rural assembly constituency, Shinde got 1,51,702 votes and Rane got 65,407 votes.

About Kalyan Rural Seat

Kalyan Rural is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. The total number of registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 4,24,976 and the voter turnout was 46.58 percent.