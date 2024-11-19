Dombivali, Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ravindra Chavan Contests For 4th Term, Sena UBT's Mhatre Gives Tough Fight

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

Battle In Dombivali

Dombivali (143) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. It was formed after the delimitation in 2008. It is part of the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies namely, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra-Kalwa. The constituency has been single-handedly led by BJP’s Ravindra Chavan since its first assembly elections in 2009.

Mahayuti has nominated sitting three-term BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan from Dombivali and MVA has fielded a young face, Shiv Sena UBT’s Dipesh Mhatre. If Chavan wins this election, he will be representing the constituency for the fourth consecutive time.

Past Poll Statistics

Since its first assembly elections in Kalyan East in 2009, BJP’s Ravindra Chavan was elected as the MLA defeating MNS’ Rajesh Kadam. In 2014, Chavan defeated the undivided Shiv Sena’s Dipesh Mhatre with a margin of 46,225 votes. In 2019, Chavan defeated MNS’ Mandar Halbe with a margin of 41,311 votes.

Voting in this seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Dombivali assembly constituency is part of the Kayan Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed after delimitation in 2008. Shiv Sena’s Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of CM Eknath Shinde is the three-term MP from Kalyan. He was re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Sena UBT’s Vaishali Darekar-Rane. From Dombivali assembly constituency, Shinde got 99,734 votes and Rane got 34,531 votes.

About Dombivali Seat

Dombivali is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. The total number of registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 3,56,082 and the voter turnout was 40.82 percent.