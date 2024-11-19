Kalyan East, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Wife Of Jailed BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Retain Seat For Party

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

Battle In Kalyan East

Kalyan East (142) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. It was formed after the delimitation in 2008. It is part of the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies namely, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra-Kalwa. The constituency has been single-handedly led by Ganpat Gaikwad, the controversial BJP MLA who had fired shots inside Ulhasnagar Police station on a Shiv Sena leader.

Ganpat Gaikwad was elected as the Independent candidate from this seat in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, he contested on the BJP’s ticket.

As Ganpat Gaikwad is now behind bars under investigation in the said case, the BJP has fielded his wife Sulbha Gaikwad from the Kalyan East constituency. Contesting against Gaikwad is Shiv Sena UBT’s Dhananjay Bodare and a BJP rebel Vishal Pawshe.

Past Poll Statistics

In 2014, sitting Independent MLA Ganpat Gaikwad defeated Shiv Sena’s Gopal Landge after receiving 36,357 votes. In 2019, Gaikwad contested with BJP’s ticket and defeated independent candidate Narendra Bodare after receiving 60,332 votes.

Voting in this seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Kalyan East assembly constituency is part of the Kayan Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed after delimitation in 2008. Shiv Sena’s Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of CM Eknath Shinde is the three-term MP from Kalyan. He was re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Sena UBT’s Vaishali Darekar-Rane. From Kalyan East assembly constituency, Shinde got 87,129 votes and Rane got 54,533 votes.

About Kalyan East Seat

Kalyan is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. The total number of registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 3,45,802 and the voter turnout was 43.07 percent.