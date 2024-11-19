Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra Elections 2024: A Cut-Throat Competition Between BJP & NCP-SP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

Battle In Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar (141) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. It is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies namely, Ambernath, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra-Kalwa. Ulhasnagar assembly constituency has been mostly dominated by the BJP and NCP. In the 2014 assembly elections, NCP’s Jyoti Kalani defeated sitting BJP MLA Kumar Ailani. While, in 2019, BJP’s Kumar Ailani regained the seat by defeating NCP’s Jyoti Kalani.

For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, Mahayuti has fielded sitting BJP MLA Kumar Ailani and MVA has fielded NCP-SP candidate Omie Kalani. If BJP wins the seat, Ailani will represent the Ulhasnagar seat for the fourth time.

Past Poll Stats

In the 2014 elections, NCP’s Jyoti Kalani defeated sitting BJP MLA Kumar Ailani with a margin of 1863 votes. In 2019, BJP’s Ailani regained the seat and defeated Kalani with a margin of 2004 votes. The seat has always seen cut-throat competition between NCP and BJP.

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Ulhasnagar assembly constituency is part of the Kayan Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed after delimitation in 2008. Shiv Sena’s Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of CM Eknath Shinde is the three-term MP from Kalyan. He was re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Sena UBT’s Vaishali Darekar-Rane. From Ulhasnagar assembly constituency, Shinde got 85,698 votes and Rane got 31,241 votes.

About Ulhasnagar Seat

Ulhasnagar is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. The total number of registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 2,33,324 and the voter turnout was 46.99 percent.