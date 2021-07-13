Kalyan: Rs 8 crore Rolls Royce owner Sanjay Gaikwad booked in Rs 34,650 electricity theft case

Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena member from Kalyan who bought a Rolls Royce worth Rs 8 crore pays the electricity bill after MSEDCL filed a case against him for electricity theft.

A case has been registered at Mahatma Phule police for a power theft case for non-payment of Rs 34, 640.

According to sources from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company limited (MSEDCL), a team headed by Ashok Bundhe, Additional executive engineer visited the Gaikwad residence. It was at construction site at survey number 30, HN 15A and HN ½ , Amarai, Tisgaon, Kolshewadi, Kalyan East.

The MSEDCL officials surveyed to find the construction site was using electricity through theft and had no meters.

"In March, 2021 the survey was conducted by the flying squad. After a panchnama of total theft it was found total usage of electricity counts to Rs 34,840 and he was imposed with a fine of Rs 15,000. Sanjay Gaikwad was informed about the theft and a bill was submitted to him," said an official from MSEDCL.

With no progress of payment, a case has been registered against Gaikwad at Mahatma phule police station under section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Ashok Bundhe had approached the Mahatma Phule police on June 30 and registered a case.

"On Monday, Gaikwad had made the payment and fine imposed on him. It's a procedure if we find any theft case, we check the electricity use and send a bill and fine. If the defaulter doesn't pay it action is taken against him," said Vijaysingh Dudhbhate, public relation officer, MSEDCL, Kalyan.

Dudhbhate said the complete action was taken under the guidance of Sumit Kumar, deputy director, security and enforcement. "After Gaikwad has paid the bill and fine imposed on him. Now we have approached the police to take back the case. If any defaulters pay the amount, as per the procedure we stop the criminal procedure," added Dudhbhate.

We tried calling Sanjay Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena member but he was not responding to the call and message.