Maruti Suzuki India rolls out digital platform to provide car financing solutions to customers

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced the nationwide roll-out of its digital platform that provides customers end-to-end online car financing solutions.

The company, which had launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance in limited cities in December 2020, said it is now available across India for customers of both ARENA (mass market car retail chain) and NEXA (premium cars outlet).

It has on-boarded 14 financiers, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Mahindra Finance, and Sundaram Finance.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said even before walking into a car dealership, most potential buyers already start their shopping process online -- browsing cars and finance options.

Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, the company had launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, a digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution, he added.