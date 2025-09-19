Kalyan News: Defence Claims Sarita Khanchandani Died Due To ‘Hypersensitive Nature’; Court Grants Interim Protection To Accused Dhananjay Bodare

Court grants interim protection to accused Dhananjay Bodare in Advocate Sarita Khanchandani suicide case; next hearing on September 22 | File Photo

Kalyan: Advocate Sarita Khanchandani, who allegedly died by suicide after being pushed to the brink, was a hypersensitive person, and since her complaint was not registered initially by the Vithalwadi police, she took the extreme step, argued Advocate S. Pillai, the second defence lawyer appointed by accused Dhananjay Bodare.

Pillai contended that there was no mens rea that the police could establish against the accused and, therefore, Bodare deserved anticipatory bail in the case.

Bombay High Court To Hear Co-Accused’s Plea

Meanwhile, the defence informed the court that the second accused, Raj Chandwani, whose bail plea was rejected by the Kalyan Sessions Court, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail, which will be decided on September 26.

The defence further submitted that the High Court has orally granted Chandwani protection from arrest till the orders are not passed. On this basis, Bodare’s advocate sought similar protection from arrest until the Kalyan Sessions Court decides his anticipatory bail application. The court has granted Bodare interim protection from arrest until further orders are passed.

APP Opposes Repeated Arguments

APP K. M. Khandagale opposed the second day of arguments made on Bodare’s behalf, claiming they were merely a repetition of the submissions already made during the first hearing.

“There are three advocates appearing for one accused. Two of them have already repeated the same points, and the third might do the same, which would only waste the court’s time and set a poor precedent,” APP Khandagale told the court.

Defence Questions Complainant’s Portrayal Of Sarita

Advocate Pillai, however, continued to argue that the complainant’s statement portraying Advocate Sarita as a social worker, environmental crusader, and friend of the needy was merely an attempt to gain the court’s sympathy.

“In fact, the number of cases Sarita had filed against Bodare amounted to harassment, which could have driven him to suicide. She died because of her hypersensitive nature. There is no direct evidence to show that Bodare was in any way connected to Sarita’s death,” argued Pillai.

Next Hearing Scheduled For September 22

The matter has been adjourned to September 22, when Bodare’s third defence advocate will continue arguments on his anticipatory bail application.

Also Watch:

Background Of The Case

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani, a well-known environmental activist, died by suicide on August 28 in Ulhasnagar. Police later recovered a suicide note from her office naming Dhananjay Bodare, Giya Gopalani, Ulhas Falke, Shivani Falke, and Raj Chandwani as allegedly responsible for driving her to end her life.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/