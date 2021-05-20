Kalyan: Man posing as police officer robs 25-year-old woman onboard UP train, arrested

Kalyan: A 32-year-old man pretending to be a policeman robbed a 25-year-old woman by stealing her mobile phone and cash. The accused was arrested by the Government Railway Police of Kalyan.

The arrested accused committed the crime in the long distance train. After his arrest the police found out that he works as a watchman.

According to the police the complainant identified as Sharda Shirsat (25), a Kalyan resident, was traveling to Uttar Pradesh to meet her friend. She was waiting for the express train at Kalyan railway station on Wednesday. A man pretended to be a policeman and said that he was on leave and going to Uttar Pradesh.