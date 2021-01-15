Kalyan: KDMC to carry out 12-hour water cut on Tuesday

Thane: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to carry water shut for 12 hours on January 19, for the maintainance of three different water treatment plant providing water supply to KDMC constituency.

"The water shut has been scheduled between 9 AM to 9 PM, on January 19, for the maintenance of water treatment plants located at Barave, Mohili, Netivali and Titwala of Kalyan taluka," said KDMC official.

"The watershut will be followed in both Kalyan and Dombivli's East-West area and rural region which comes under KDMC. Hence, we appeal the citizens to store extra water storage in next two days following the water cut, to avoid the inconvenience," added the official.