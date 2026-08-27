Kalyan East Celebrates Shravan Traditions With Grand Kajri Festival, Sulabha Gaikwad Felicitates Meritorious Students | File photo

Kalyan: Nav Abhiyan – Ek Yuva Sankalp organised a traditional Kajri festival and meritorious students’ felicitation ceremony at Tisai Hall in Tisgaon, Kalyan East, celebrating the cultural traditions associated with the month of Shravan.

The event witnessed the participation of hundreds of women, children and prominent citizens from the community. Renowned Kajri singers Shivam Pandey and Mamta Upadhyay enthralled the audience with their soulful performances.

The programme was attended by the organisation’s chief mentor Ramakant Upadhyay. Organiser and organisation president Vijay Upadhyay said the initiative was aimed at connecting the younger generation with Indian culture, traditional festivals and folk traditions.

Kalyan East MLA Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad attended the programme as the chief guest and felicitated meritorious students by presenting them with shawls and mementoes. She congratulated the students for their achievements and wished them success in their future endeavours.

As part of a special felicitation, young community member Prathamesh Prashant Pandey was also honoured. According to the organisers, Pandey designed the card launched in Maharashtra for women availing concessions on state transport buses.

MLA Sulabha Gaikwad presented Pandey with a memento in recognition of his contribution.

Among those present at the programme were C.P. Mishra, Baban Chaubey, Dharmaraj Tiwari, Balkrishna Mishra, Dinesh Dubey and Girijashankar Mishra, along with several other dignitaries.

The organisers credited the successful conduct of the event to the efforts of Sanjay Mishra, Bablu Pandey, Arvind Mishra (OD), Rajendra Singh, B.P. Singh, Bunty Tiwari, Saurabh Singh and Prashant Mishra, besides other volunteers and members of the organisation.