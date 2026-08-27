KDMC Launches Massive Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive Across Kalyan-Dombivli, Targets 60,000 Stray Dogs | File photo

Kalyan: In a major preventive health initiative aimed at curbing the spread of rabies, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a city-wide anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs, with an ambitious target of covering around 60,000 animals across the twin-city area.

The campaign was formally launched from the Birla College premises in Kalyan, marking the beginning of a phased vaccination programme that the civic administration plans to extend across all municipal wards.

As part of the first phase, the KDMC has set a target of vaccinating 20,000 stray dogs. Civic vaccination teams have been deployed to identify stray dogs in different areas, administer anti-rabies vaccines and maintain records of the animals covered under the campaign.

The initiative comes amid the need for sustained measures to prevent rabies, a potentially fatal viral disease that can be transmitted to humans through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Vaccinating stray dogs is considered an important component of controlling the spread of rabies and reducing the risk of human exposure.

According to the civic administration, the vaccination programme will not be restricted to a few selected locations. It will be implemented in a phased manner across all KDMC wards, with teams moving through residential areas, public spaces and locations where stray dog populations are concentrated.

The civic body is also seeking the cooperation of citizens and animal lovers during the drive. Residents who regularly care for stray dogs are assisting the vaccination teams in identifying animals and facilitating their vaccination.

Officials said cooperation from citizens is important because local residents and dog lovers are often familiar with stray dogs in their neighbourhoods and can help teams locate animals that may otherwise be difficult to identify or approach.

KDMC Mayor Harshali Chaudhary has appealed to citizens and dog lovers to actively support the campaign and cooperate with the civic administration.

The appeal comes as the civic body seeks to achieve its larger target of vaccinating approximately 60,000 stray dogs. The first phase, covering 20,000 animals, is expected to establish the initial groundwork for the wider campaign.

The administration has emphasised that sustained vaccination is necessary to strengthen preventive measures against rabies. Rather than limiting the exercise to a one-time intervention, the phased approach is intended to ensure wider coverage across the municipal limits.

The KDMC’s campaign will focus on identifying stray dogs vaccinating them and expanding coverage area by area. The civic administration believes that systematic vaccination, combined with public participation, can help reduce the risk of rabies transmission.

With the first phase now underway at Birla College, the campaign is expected to move progressively into other parts of Kalyan-Dombivli. The civic body has urged residents to support vaccination teams and help ensure that stray dogs in their respective areas are covered.

The initiative represents a significant preventive effort by the KDMC with the overall target of 60,000 vaccinations placing the twin-city administration’s focus firmly on long-term rabies prevention and public safety.