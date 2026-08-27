15,000 Hindi-Speaking Autorickshaw Drivers Receive Marathi Language Training Certificates | X

Mumbai: Around 15,000 Hindi-speaking autorickshaw drivers from North India have received certificates after successfully completing Marathi language training aimed at helping them communicate more effectively with passengers and authorities.

The initiative was undertaken by local MLA Prakash Surve, with the certificates distributed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a programme held in Borivali on Wednesday. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was also present.

Marathi training initiative

The training focused on basic Marathi used in everyday conversations and public-facing interactions. Autorickshaw drivers, who regularly interact with commuters from different linguistic backgrounds, were trained in Marathi to help facilitate smoother communication with passengers.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging the use of Marathi in daily interactions among autorickshaw drivers and improving communication between drivers and commuters across Mumbai.

Focus on public interaction

The programme comes amid continued emphasis on Marathi as the language of day-to-day public interaction in Maharashtra. For autorickshaw drivers, better familiarity with Marathi can also help them communicate with passengers while dealing with routine transport-related matters and authorities.

The distribution of certificates marks the completion of the training programme for the first batch of 15,000 Hindi-speaking autorickshaw drivers.

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