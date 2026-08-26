Direct Second Year Pharmacy: 1,208 Students Get Admission Opportunity In 3rd CAP Round | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday announced the third allotment list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Direct Second Year Pharmacy admissions for the academic year 2026-27.

Of the 1,448 students who submitted preferences in the third round, 1,208 new students have been offered an opportunity for admission. As many as 941 students have been allotted a college according to their preference, resulting in auto-freeze of their allotment.

Third CAP round details

Students whose allotment has been auto-frozen are required to take admission in the allotted college. If they decline the allotted seat, they will not be eligible to participate in the fourth CAP round and will instead have to participate directly in the subsequent institutional-level round.

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Students allotted a college in the third round must report to their respective colleges between August 27 and August 29, 2026, submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

The CET Cell will announce the provisional vacant seats for the fourth round on August 30, 2026.

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