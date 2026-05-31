Kalyan & Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On June 2 As KDMC Announces Supply Disruption; THESE Areas Will Be Affected

Attention Navi Mumbaikars! 24-Hour Water Cut Announced On May 13-14; Check If Your Area Will Be Affected | Representative Photo

Kalyan: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut on Tuesday, June 2, across several areas in Kalyan and Dombivali as part of water conservation measures following the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s indication of a delayed monsoon season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the official notification shared by the KDMC, it stated, "As announced by the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a delay in the monsoon season this year due to the effects of El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Accordingly, instructions have been received during the 2026 Budget Session to plan drinking water supply until August 31."

Amid this, it stated that a meeting was held with the Water Resources Department on May 14, and all municipal corporations, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and other authorities have decided to regulate water usage from time to time to avoid a potential water shortage in the coming months.

Read Also IMD Predicts Below Average Monsoon And Rising Heatwave Days In Maharashtra

Therefore, it added that water supply from Barave, Mohili, Netivali, and Titwala Water Purification Centres of KDMC will remain closed on June 2.

Time of Water Cut

Water supply will remain suspended from 8 am to 8 pm on June 2.

List Of Affected Areas

The water supply will be affected in areas of Kalyan (East and West), Kalyan Rural Division, including Manda-Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivali, Shahad, Atali and other villages. Along with this, areas of Dombivli (East and West) will also face a water cut for 12 hours.

KDMC Appeals To Citizens

KDMC has appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body and asked them to store only the required amount of water and use it judiciously during the temporary disruption.

IMD Monsoon Update

The IMD predicted that rainfall for the country, including Maharashtra, for June to September 2026 will be at 90 per cent - that is below average. It also suggests an 84 per cent probability for below normal or less rainfall for the country as a whole.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/