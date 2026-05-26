Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Imposes 10 Per Cent Water Cut From May 28 Amid Falling Reservoir Levels And Monsoon Concerns

CIDCO introduces a rotational water supply schedule across Navi Mumbai nodes as reservoir levels decline ahead of the monsoon | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, May 26: CIDCO has announced a 10 per cent water cut across all CIDCO-administered nodes and villages from May 28 in view of depleting water levels in reservoirs supplying the region and concerns over a possible delayed monsoon.

The decision was taken after a review of the available water stock in the Hetawane, Morbe, Barvi and Patalganga dams, which supply water to CIDCO areas.

Officials said soaring summer temperatures have increased evaporation levels, while usable water reserves in the reservoirs have been steadily declining. The Meteorological Department’s forecast regarding the possible impact of El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions has also raised concerns over rainfall patterns this monsoon season.

“A precautionary 10 per cent water cut has been implemented to ensure that the available water stock lasts until the reservoirs receive sufficient rainfall and storage levels improve,” a CIDCO spokesperson said.

Water cut to continue until reservoir levels improve

CIDCO stated that the water cut will remain in force until adequate rainfall is received in the catchment areas of the Hetawane, Morbe and other reservoirs, leading to an increase in usable water storage.

Similar water-cut measures have already been implemented by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in their respective jurisdictions.

Revised water supply schedule announced

Under the revised schedule, water supply shutdowns will be enforced on specific days in different CIDCO nodes. Kharghar and New Panvel (East) will face shutdowns on Mondays, while New Panvel (West) and parts of Ulwe will have shutdowns on Tuesdays.

Kalamboli and Navade areas will face shutdowns on Wednesdays, Karanjade on Thursdays, and Taloja, Kamothe, Kalundre and several Ulwe sectors on Fridays. Water supply to Ulwe Sectors 25 and 25A, along with Dronagiri, will remain shut on Sundays.

CIDCO has cautioned residents that water supply may resume at low pressure for some time after restoration in affected areas. Citizens, housing societies, commercial establishments and industries have been urged to use water sparingly and avoid activities such as vehicle washing and unnecessary use of potable water.

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The administration has also appealed to residents to immediately repair leakages and prevent overflow from storage tanks to ensure smooth water supply management until reservoir levels improve.

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