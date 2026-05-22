Attention Navi Mumbaikars! NMMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut From May 25 Amid Falling Morbe Dam Levels And Weak Monsoon Concerns; Check Details

NMMC has announced rotational evening water supply shutdowns across Navi Mumbai as Morbe dam water levels continue to decline | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, May 22: A 10 per cent water cut will be implemented across the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits from May 25 as a precautionary measure amid falling water levels in the Morbe dam and concerns over a weaker monsoon this year, the civic body announced on Friday.

The water cut will also apply to the CIDCO nodes of Kharghar and Kamothe, which receive water from the Morbe dam. As part of the measure, evening water supply will remain suspended twice a week in different nodes of Navi Mumbai under a revised schedule that comes into effect from Monday.

Decision taken amid low rainfall concerns

According to the civic body, the decision was taken in accordance with directives issued by the Maharashtra government and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department regarding possible low rainfall due to “El Niño” and “IOD” conditions.

Officials said the Morbe dam, one of the primary water sources for Navi Mumbai, currently has a usable water stock of 36.470 million cubic metres, amounting to 19.11 per cent of its total storage capacity of 190.890 million cubic metres. The city also receives water supply from the Barvi dam through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

“There is sufficient water stock available at present and citizens need not panic. However, water conservation and proper planning are necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply for this year and the next,” an NMMC officer said.

The administration also cited rising temperatures in Navi Mumbai and the Morbe dam region, leading to increased evaporation losses, as a factor behind the decision to impose the cut as a precautionary measure.

Revised water supply schedule announced

Under the revised schedule, evening water supply in Belapur will remain shut on Mondays and Thursdays, Nerul on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Turbhe on Wednesdays and Sundays, Vashi on Thursdays and Mondays, Koparkhairane on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and Ghansoli on Wednesdays and Sundays.

In Airoli, evening supply will remain suspended on Fridays, while in Digha the shutdown schedule will depend on MIDC shutdown timings. Water supply from the Morbe dam to Kharghar and Kamothe will remain completely shut every Friday.

The civic body appealed to residents to use water sparingly and cooperate with the administration in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of the city’s water supply system.

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Evening water supply shutdown schedule

Belapur – Monday and Thursday

Nerul – Tuesday and Saturday

Turbhe – Wednesday and Sunday

Vashi – Thursday and Monday

Koparkhairane – Tuesday and Saturday

Ghansoli – Wednesday and Sunday

Airoli – Friday

Digha – As per the possible shutdown schedule of MIDC

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