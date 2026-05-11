Attention Navi Mumbaikars! NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut On May 13-14 For Morbe Pipeline Maintenance

NMMC announces a 24-hour water shutdown across parts of Navi Mumbai for Morbe pipeline maintenance and infrastructure upgrade work | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 11: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown across several parts of the city from 10 am on Wednesday, May 13, to 10 am on Thursday, May 14, due to essential maintenance work on the Morbe water pipeline.

Essential maintenance work to affect water supply

The civic body said the work includes repair of a 2,000 mm diameter balancing tank at Belapur, connection of major water pipelines and other technical upgrades.

नागरिकांसाठी महत्त्वाची सूचना



मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील अत्यावश्यक कामे, व्हॉल्व बसविणे, जलवाहिनी जोडणी तसेच पावसाळापूर्व दुरुस्तीची कामे हाती घेण्यात येणार असल्याने नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील काही भागांमध्ये २४ तास पाणीपुरवठा बंद राहणार आहे.



📅 पाणीपुरवठा बंद कालावधी

🕙… pic.twitter.com/tdGYd8TZJU — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) May 11, 2026

As a result, water supply will remain completely suspended in many areas under the NMMC jurisdiction during the shutdown period.

NMMC appeals to residents to store water

“NMMC is undertaking critical infrastructure maintenance to strengthen the water distribution system. Citizens are requested to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the administration during this period,” an NMMC water supply department official said.

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Services to resume after maintenance work

Civic officials added that the work is essential to ensure a more reliable and uninterrupted water supply in the future, with services expected to resume gradually after completion.

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