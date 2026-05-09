Navi Mumbai: Blood Bank To Start At Airoli’s Rajmata Jijau Hospital In 15 Days As NMMC Orders Major Healthcare Upgrades

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde reviews healthcare facilities during inspections of civic hospitals in Airoli and Turbhe | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 9: A blood bank will be made operational at Airoli’s Rajmata Jijau Hospital within 15 days, alongside a range of upgraded medical services, after NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde ordered sweeping improvements across civic hospitals during inspections in Airoli and Turbhe.

Expansion of key medical departments planned

The Commissioner directed officials to expand key departments such as ENT, orthopaedics and dental care at the Airoli hospital to increase access for citizens, and to initiate plans for introducing advanced treatments including infertility and gastroenterology services in the near future.

Steps ordered to address staff shortages

Addressing staffing gaps, Dr. Shinde ordered time-bound measures to recruit and deploy paramedical staff, noting that while doctors are available, support staff shortages are affecting service delivery.

He also instructed an immediate increase in manpower in the sonography department after observing long waiting times for women patients.

Focus on operation theatre utilisation

He further directed hospital authorities to ensure optimal utilisation of the five modular operation theatres at Airoli by improving planning and scheduling, so that infrastructure is used to its full capacity.

Commissioner stresses patient care and digitalisation

Emphasising patient care, the Commissioner mandated strict monitoring of food quality and adherence to prescribed diet plans.

He also called for accelerated digitalisation of hospital systems to ensure patients receive case papers quickly and medical records are easily accessible.

Milk bank facilities planned across hospitals

In addition to the blood bank, Dr. Shinde ordered the introduction of milk bank facilities across all three municipal hospitals to strengthen neonatal care services.

Study ordered on anaemia and low birth weight cases

Raising concerns over high anaemia levels among pregnant women and the incidence of low birth weight babies, he instructed officials to conduct a detailed study and implement targeted corrective measures.

“Healthcare services must be need-based, accessible and of high quality, and the department must deliver results within fixed timelines,” Dr. Shinde said during the inspection.

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MRI services reviewed at Vashi hospital

The Commissioner also reviewed the upcoming MRI facility at Vashi Public Hospital, indicating that advanced diagnostic services at subsidised rates could be expanded to other hospitals based on public response.

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