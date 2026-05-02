Navi Mumbai: NMMC Approves ₹33.75 Crore For MRI And Cath Lab Centres At Vashi And Airoli Hospitals

NMMC plans advanced MRI and cath lab facilities at Vashi and Airoli hospitals to make treatment more affordable | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 2: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved a Rs 33.75 crore plan to modernise its public healthcare system by setting up advanced MRI and cath lab facilities at municipal hospitals, aimed at providing affordable diagnostic and treatment services to citizens.

The proposal, cleared by the standing committee, will see MRI centres and cath labs established at Vashi and Airoli hospitals on a contract basis for a period of 10 years. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the cost burden on patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, who currently rely on expensive private healthcare for critical treatments.

Advanced treatment facilities planned

Once operational, the facilities will cater to patients suffering from serious ailments such as heart disease, neurological disorders and other life-threatening conditions, offering services including angiography, angioplasty, stroke treatment and various vascular procedures. Diagnostic services for organs such as the brain, lungs, liver and stomach will also be available.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde said, “Considering the rising cost of advanced diagnostics, the corporation is making efforts to provide these services at concessional rates. The centres at Vashi and Airoli will be operational soon,” he said.

Under the project, a biplane cath lab is planned at Vashi hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 46.46 crore, while a single-plane cath lab at Airoli hospital is estimated at Rs 14.19 crore.

Affordable care for citizens

Eligible beneficiaries under government health schemes will be able to avail services free of cost, while general patients are expected to receive treatment at subsidised rates, with civic hospital patients getting up to 50 per cent concession.

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Officials said MRI scan charges will be considerably lower than private facilities. Civic officials added that the project will reduce dependency on private hospitals and ensure timely access to critical care, officials said.

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