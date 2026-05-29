IMD Predicts Below Average Monsoon And Rising Heatwave Days In Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Drops, Rainfall Likely To Continue Amid Yellow Alert | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: In the second stage long range forecast for the southwest monsoon 2026, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that quantitatively the rainfall for the country, including Maharashtra, for June to September 2026 will be at 90% - that is below average. It also suggests 84% probability for below normal or less rainfall for the country as a whole.

While In Heatwave Outlook for June 2026, it predicts that above normal heatwave days are expected in several states, including Maharashtra.

El Nino climatic conditions are slowly transitioning towards equatorial pacific region, which will result in below average monsoon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon which was expected to officially arrive over Kerala on May 26, is yet to arrive. IMD had said that if the transition of monsoon progresses normally, it can arrive over Mumbai and Maharashtra in June first week. Thus, the delay of onset on monsoon over Kerala will also result in arrival of monsoon over Maharashtra.

Mumbai and it's metropolitan region continue to reel under hot and humid weather, and the absence of premonsoon showers has aggravated the weather condition.

On Friday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 36°C and 28.6°C, respectively. Both were above normal and humidity was at 74%.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy, and the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 24°C respectively.