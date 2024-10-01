Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC To Launch ₹4.75 Crore Rehabilitation Center For People With Disabilities, Offering Free Physiotherapy Services

Physiotherapy for specially abled people (Representative Image) | Pexels

The twin city of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has decided to start a special physiotherapy and multipurpose rehabilitation center for physically and mentally challenged citizens of the city worth Rs 4.75 crore.

The civic body said that KDMC will provide physiotherapy and multipurpose rehabilitation free of cost to the people in need. Around 5500 specially disabled people have registered their names at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. It is notable that no free-of-cost facility has been provided by KDMC before.

Commissioner Indurani Jakhar from KDMC has taken cognizance in lieu of providing medical facilities to disabled people free of cost. Hence, she approved a tender to the Social Development department. This center will be run by medical experts, including trained physiotherapists, under the Social Development department of KDMC.

The civic officials said that the facilities will be available 7000 square feet area on the ground floor of Mahila Kalyan Kendra Vastu located at C ward in Kalyan. At this centre, several medical facilities such as Psychological Counseling, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Medical Consultation, Orthopedic Consultation, Neurological Consultation, Ayurvedic Consultation, Homeopathic Consultation, Speech Therapy, Activities of Daily Living, Interventional Learning Activities, Yoga, and Meditation, Caregivers Personalized training will be provided free of cost.

Sanjay Jadhav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of KDMC, said, 'So far, 5,500 handicapped and mentally challenged people have registered their names with KDMC. They will be able to take advantage free of cost. The KDMC will set up a facility for registration for those people who still have not registered themselves for this facility. This facility is only for the citizens of the Kalyan Dombivli region free of cost. If any people come from other neighboring cities, they can get advantages at nominal charges."

The KDMC has planned to spend Rs 4.75 crore in the next three years for the scheme, and the work order has been given to contractor for the same.

According to civic officials, the disabled persons will get a new lease of life and will be happier without any financial hurdles after receiving free treatment with the help of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.