Kalyan-Dombivli civic body gears up for more safety measures to contain corona

Thane: Following the alert on second wave of COVID-19, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) geared up for more precautionary and safety measures to bring down death rate due to the deadly disease to 0% in the twin city. A special meeting of senior officials and doctors from the various hospitals in city was held on Saturday.

"Though the recovery rate in the city is stable, the daily detected new positive care are under control. However, the increase in the crowd visiting public places are being noticed at present, which could risk the spread of the virus in future. Hence, the meeting headed by KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi was held at KDMC's headquarters in Kalyan," said an official from KDMC.

"The mall vendors, shopkeepers, construction workers and hotel workers were instructed to undergo the Covid-19 tests immediately after experiencing any of the symptoms of the virus. The officials and doctors have been informed to keep vigil on the non-Covid hospitals, and take strict action, if the positive patient is admitted in such hospitals," added civic official.

Everyday around 2000 samples are collected to for COVID tests.

"The KDMC has introduced testing of passengers and sanitisation of their luggage at railway stations. The health officials have been instructed to identify adequate cold storage facilities for the COVID vaccines in future," informed the official.

On Saturday, total new 169 positive cases were detected in KDMC's jurisdiction. At present the city has a total 1644 active patients. So far total 1067 deaths have been reported in KDMC.