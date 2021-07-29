Kalyan-Dombivali: KDMC takes action against shops for violating COVID-19 norms, collects Rs 40,000 as fine

In the last two days the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has taken action against 8 shops for violating covid norms and have collected Rs 40,000 fine from them. The authorities have also sealed wine shops violating the covid norms.
To keep a control over the spread of covid-19 and follow the guidelines issued by the state government, Dr. Vijay Suryanvanshi, Municipal commissioner, KDMC had ordered the officials to take action against shops operating beyond the time limit and violating the covid-19 guidelines.
On Thursday July 29, Sandeep Rokde, an official from G ward along with his team during patrolling found a few shops open. Accordingly, the officials took action against Kings Mobile, Angel Novelty, Classic collection and Cost price all on Manpada road in Dombivli.
Similarly, on July 28, Bharat Patil, an official from F ward along with a team were patrolling in the ward. They found four shops open in the ward including Paris Furniture, Ganesh Tea and Cold Drink, Jai Mataji Readymade store and Mamaj Gulshan juice centre all in Dombivli. The team had also sealed a Deluxe wine shop,as it was found gathering a crowd and violating the norms.
Madhvi Pophale, public relation officer, KDMC said, "Our team took action against 8 shops and collected Rs 5,000 fine from each shop. We have also sealed a wine shop," added Pophale.