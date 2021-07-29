Kalyan-Dombivali: KDMC takes action against shops for violating COVID-19 norms, collects Rs 40,000 as fine

In the last two days the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has taken action against 8 shops for violating covid norms and have collected Rs 40,000 fine from them. The authorities have also sealed wine shops violating the covid norms.

To keep a control over the spread of covid-19 and follow the guidelines issued by the state government, Dr. Vijay Suryanvanshi, Municipal commissioner, KDMC had ordered the officials to take action against shops operating beyond the time limit and violating the covid-19 guidelines.