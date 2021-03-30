Kalyan: Clip of booze party at COVID-19 center goes viral, staffers suspended

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) suspended staffers after a video of booze party at the KDMC centre went viral. While, KDMC chief took a special meeting to curb COVID cases in twin city.
"The video of the few staff members outside the KDMC'S COVID centre set up at Dombivli's Sawlaram sports complex, the staffers were spotted consuming liquor in a shelter erected at the premises of centre," said KDMC official.
The video was shot by one of the passersby, which made rounds on social media, leading to action against the concerned staffers.
"The staffers involved in this incident are connected to the NGO which has been deployed on the contract basis by the concerned NGO; who has suspended them following the investigation in this matter," said civic official.
The representative of NGO has been warned by the KDMC, who has assured that such incidents will not repeat at the centre again, informed KDMC official.
On Tuesday, considering the soaring number of COVID cases in twin city, a special meeting was arranged at KDMC headquarters.
The meeting held between KDMC chief Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi, Member of Loksabha from Kalyan constituency Shrikant Shinde and other officials and corporates from Kalyan-Dombivli were present at this meeting.
"Increase in the number of vaccines and vaccination centres, beds in both Municipal and private hospitals need to be implemented in KDMC area; were the important factors discussed within the meeting," informed official.
KDMC already has 15 testing centres, including 6 Municipal and 9 private hospitals. Where as more 6 centres have been approved which will be soon functional.
On Tuesday, total 888 positive cases were found and 3 deaths were reported in KDMC constituency. The city consists of total 8427 active patients, while so far 68638 patients have been recovered from COVID-19 in Kalyan-Dombivli.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)