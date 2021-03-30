Kalyan: Clip of booze party at COVID-19 center goes viral, staffers suspended

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) suspended staffers after a video of booze party at the KDMC centre went viral. While, KDMC chief took a special meeting to curb COVID cases in twin city.

"The video of the few staff members outside the KDMC'S COVID centre set up at Dombivli's Sawlaram sports complex, the staffers were spotted consuming liquor in a shelter erected at the premises of centre," said KDMC official.

The video was shot by one of the passersby, which made rounds on social media, leading to action against the concerned staffers.

"The staffers involved in this incident are connected to the NGO which has been deployed on the contract basis by the concerned NGO; who has suspended them following the investigation in this matter," said civic official.

The representative of NGO has been warned by the KDMC, who has assured that such incidents will not repeat at the centre again, informed KDMC official.

On Tuesday, considering the soaring number of COVID cases in twin city, a special meeting was arranged at KDMC headquarters.