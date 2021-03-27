COVID-19 in Kalyan: KDMC seals shopping mart, after two employees tests positive

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sealed Patel R-Mart located in Shahad, near Kalyan, after two employees working at the mart tested positive. Except for testing centres, the KDMC also set up workshops for antigen tests in different wards to curb the increasing number of COVID cases in twin city.

"On Friday, following the workshop of antigen testing was carried at Omkar complex in Shahad. Hence, among total 25 employees of R-Mart, were tested positive. Following their reports, the concerned civic official immediately sealed the mart as a precautionary steps," said KDMC official.

Besides the same, the KDMC has also prepared 3 to 4 squad to keep vigil on the citizens violating COVID norms; especially on the day of Holi.